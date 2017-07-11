6-year-old boy hit and killed on Interstate 5

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

ALBANY, Ore. -- A 6-year-old boy was hit and killed Monday night on Interstate 5 less than half an hour after he was reported missing from his Albany home.

The boy was reported missing at 9:33 p.m. The Oregon State Police and Linn County Sheriff's Office, including a canine unit, immediately began searching for the boy.

At 9:55 p.m., police received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a car on the interstate, about three miles south of Albany. They later learned the pedestrian was the 6-year-old child.

As many as three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police said all drivers involved are cooperating with the investigation and that there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

The names of the drivers will not be made public at this time. The name of the child will not be released.

© 2017 KGW-TV