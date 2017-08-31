50 adoptable dogs from Houston arriving in Oregon Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. – Fifty shelter dogs from storm-ravaged Texas are headed to Oregon and will be available for adoption likely by next week.

Harvey has caused widespread flooding in the Houston area, leaving many shelters packed with pets waiting to be reunited with their owners. Shelters across the country are stepping in to help take adoptable dogs, to make room for all the new strays.

The Oregon Humane Society, along with humane societies across the state, GreaterGood.org and the national Humane Society of the United States, will welcome the dogs Friday when they arrive on a plane.

The dogs are expected to arrive in Hillsboro at 1:30 p.m. The trip is financed by GreaterGood.org and the plane will be flown by Wings of Rescue.

Once the dogs arrive, they will be placed in shelters and examined by veterinarians before being put up for adoption. The Oregon Humane Society estimates that process could take a couple of days to a week.

The Oregon Humane Society also sent a crew of staff and volunteers to Houston, to help animals at a shelter there.

More: Oregon Humane Society team travels to Houston to help animals

© 2017 KGW-TV