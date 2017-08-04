KGW
5-year-old boy missing at Salem marine park

Nate Hanson , KGW 8:13 PM. PDT August 04, 2017

SALEM, Ore. – Authorities are searching for a 5-year-old boy who went missing at Wallace Marine Park in Salem Friday evening.

The boy, identified as Allen "Chaz" Pearson, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. playing with other children at the water's edge near the pedestrian bridge over the Willamette River, according to Salem police.

Officers are working with the Salem Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, and Polk County Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol deputies to search for Chaz.

Chaz is about 4-feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds, police said. He has dark hair with a small tail on the back of his head. He was last seen wearing distinctive green and camo swimming trunks.

An 11-year-old boy drowned in the river while at Wallace Marine Park in June.

