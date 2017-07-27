(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

WEST LINN, Ore. -- Five people escaped a burning West Linn home early Thursday morning.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched about 4:15 a.m. to the home near Lexington Terrace and Derby Street.

When they arrived, flames were shooting out from a roof on the back of the home. Most of the fire damage was limited to that part of the house.

One of the men staying inside the home said he noticed smoke coming out of the ceiling lights in his bedroom. He said several people were staying at the home ahead of a Saturday wedding.

All five people inside escaped without injury.

Though bridesmaids dresses were damaged, the ceremony will go on.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

