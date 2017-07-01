KGW
3-year-old girl falls out window, suffers critical injuries

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:02 PM. PDT July 01, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A 3-year-old girl was critically injured after she fell out of a second-story window in Beaverton Saturday afternoon, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

The fall was reported at around 3 p.m. in the 17000 block of Southwest Kinnaman Road.

The girl fell onto concrete, TVF&R said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment to her injuries.

TVF&R wants to remind parents to put up child safety devices on windows.

