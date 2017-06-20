3 people were injured in a rollover crash in Forest Grove (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Three teenage girls were thrown from their Jeep in a rollover crash in Forest Grove early Tuesday evening. One suffered life-threatening injuries while the others were seriously hurt, according to fire officials.

The girl with life-threatening injuries was taken away by a medical helicopter, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Raw video as @LifeFlightNtwrk 7 helicopter lands at the crash scene. 3 patients with serious to critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/kOqdE2e7UR — Forest Grove Fire (@ForestGroveFire) June 21, 2017

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. and closed Northwest Hillside Road near Gentlemen Lane.

