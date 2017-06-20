KGW
3 teenage girls thrown from Jeep in Forest Grove rollover crash

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:58 PM. PDT June 20, 2017

FOREST GROVE, Ore. – Three teenage girls were thrown from their Jeep in a rollover crash in Forest Grove early Tuesday evening. One suffered life-threatening injuries while the others were seriously hurt, according to fire officials.

The girl with life-threatening injuries was taken away by a medical helicopter, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The crash occurred shortly after 5 p.m. and closed Northwest Hillside Road near Gentlemen Lane.

