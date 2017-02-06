3 Oregon refuge defendants plead guilty to trespassing

The Multnomah County District Courthouse.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Three of the remaining seven defendants charged in the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge took plea deals Monday rather than go to trial next week.

Sean and Sandra Anderson, a married couple from Riggins, Idaho, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing in exchange for other charges being dismissed. Dylan Anderson of Provo, Utah, took the same step, and all three were sentenced to a year on probation.

A fourth defendant was scheduled to change his plea Monday, but the hearing was canceled.

A total of 26 people were indicted on federal conspiracy and weapons charges after taking over the refuge early last year in a protest against the imprisonment of two ranchers convicted of setting fires.

Eleven defendants pleaded guilty last year and charges were dropped against one man.

In a trial last fall, jurors acquitted standoff leader Ammon Bundy and six others.

