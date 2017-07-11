3 injured in crash that closes part of Hawthorne Blvd., police say

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three people were injured in a crash that shut down Hawthorne Boulevard in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening.
All lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard are closed near Southeast 22nd Avenue.
Portland police spokesman Christopher Burley said the crash involved two vehicles and there were reports that three people suffered traumatic injuries.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
