KGW
Close

3 injured in crash that closes part of Hawthorne Blvd., police say

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:33 PM. PDT July 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Three people were injured in a crash that shut down Hawthorne Boulevard in Southeast Portland Tuesday evening.

All lanes of Hawthorne Boulevard are closed near Southeast 22nd Avenue.

Portland police spokesman Christopher Burley said the crash involved two vehicles and there were reports that three people suffered traumatic injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories