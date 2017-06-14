Close 2.8 quake hits at 4 a.m. in Cedar Mill, Ore. KGW 6:27 AM. PDT June 14, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A 2.8 quake struck at 4:03 a.m. this morning in Cedar Mill, Oregon.The quake was about 12 miles deep, according to the USGS.There were no reports of damage. © 2017 KGW-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Supplies running low for eclipse gatherings Man found shot to death in NE Portland home Portland Marathon in jeopardy, denied permit Full clip: Sen. Wyden questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Comey firing Oregon signs rear-facing car seat law Hazmat scare in Oregon City WUSA Breaking News Summer-long Stark Street closure starts soon Search continues for escaped inmates Man in Denny's arson attack not fit for trial More Stories Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional… Jun 14, 2017, 5:08 a.m. As eclipse nears, supplies running low for… Jun 13, 2017, 6:09 p.m. 6 killed, 74 injured in massive London high-rise blaze Jun 13, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
