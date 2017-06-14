KGW
2.8 quake hits at 4 a.m. in Cedar Mill, Ore.

KGW 6:27 AM. PDT June 14, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. -- A 2.8 quake struck at 4:03 a.m. this morning in Cedar Mill, Oregon.

The quake was about 12 miles deep, according to the USGS.

There were no reports of damage.

