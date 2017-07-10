27,000 gallons of sewage spills into Portland creek

Fanno Creek (File photo) (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – An estimated 27,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a Southwest Portland creek and flowed into another creek on Sunday.

Maintenance crews responded to a reported odor in the 6100 block of Southwest Canby Street and found sewage spilling into Woods Creek, which flows into Fanno Creek, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

Crews stopped the sewage flow by diverting it to another line, but not before approximately 27,000 gallons spilled into the creek.

People should avoid contact with Woods Creek and Fanno Creek for at least 48 hours due to increased bacteria in the water, the bureau advised. Crews posted warning signs along both creeks.

It’s unclear what caused the sewage spill, but the bureau says most occur when pipes fail after becoming blocked by grease, tree roots or other debris.

