River was reported missing early Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing early Saturday morning.

River’s mom said she woke up Saturday morning and River was no longer in bed with her or at home in the 1700 block of Northeast 67th Avenue.

River is very mobile and has no known health issues, police said. He was last seen wearing black pajamas with stars on them. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers, including a K-9 unit, have been searching the neighborhood which includes the Rose City Golf Course. Portland police air support and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel are assisting with the search.

Anyone who sees River should call 911 immediately.

(© 2017 KGW)