2 pedestrians hit in separate SE Portland crashes

Two pedestrians hit by cars in SE Portland

KGW 11:33 PM. PDT March 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two pedestrians were hit by cars in two separate crashes in Southeast Portland Wednesday night.

The first crash was reported at around 10 p.m. in the 12600 block of Southeast Division Street. The second crash was reported a short time later in the 4900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Both victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The drivers in both crashes stayed at the scene.

© 2017 KGW-TV

