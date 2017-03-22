2 pedestrians hit in separate SE Portland crashes

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Southeast Division Street (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two pedestrians were hit by cars in two separate crashes in Southeast Portland Wednesday night.

The first crash was reported at around 10 p.m. in the 12600 block of Southeast Division Street. The second crash was reported a short time later in the 4900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Both victims suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

The drivers in both crashes stayed at the scene.

