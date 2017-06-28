2 killed, 2 injured in North Portland crash

siren (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two people are dead and two others suffered traumatic injuries after a two-car crash in North Portland Wednesday night.

An officer on patrol discovered the crash at 10:47 p.m. on North Columbia Boulevard near Swift Court, according to Portland police.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. The two injured people were taken to Portland hospitals by ambulance, police said.

Traffic in the area of the crash will be closed for several hours.

