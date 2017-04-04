13% of PSU female students victims of sexual violence, study says

Portland State University (Photo: KGW)

Watch live: PSU press conference on violence survey

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One in seven women at Portland State University say they were victims of sexual violence, according to a study by the school released Tuesday.

The 13 percent rate is about half what schools around the nation report. The Association of American Universities reports a 23 percent figure nationwide. About four percent of men said they were victims at PSU, which mirrors the five percent nationwide.

Some 12,500 students were invited to participate in the survey and 19 percent responded.

Of 82 transgender and students who identify with neither gender who responded to the survey, 29 percent reported being victims.

Younger students were more often the victims of sexual violence, according to the study.

While the students surveyed were familiar with traditional law enforcement resources on campus, far fewer knew of outlets like the Title IX coordinator, interpersonal violence advocates, the Office of Equity & Compliance and the Office of the Dean of Student Life.

PSU is centered on the south end downtown Portland, absent of student housing levels found on the Oregon and Oregon State campuses. Many of its students commute and the survey reflected that.

It showed that only one in three students feel connected to the campus. Some three-fourths said they did not feel like they had a influence about PSU operations. About 57 percent said they did feel like a member of the campus.

Here is a part of the methodology in the survey used to define sexual violence:

“Sexual misconduct,” “sexual assault,”and “sexual violence” refer to a range of behaviors that are unwanted, including statements about physical appearance, unwanted sexual advances, or behaviors and threats of force to get someone to engage in sexual behavior. These terms also refer to sexual acts when they are non-consensual (unwanted), including intentional (purposeful) touching and oral, anal, or vaginal penetration (rape) or attempted penetration. Sexual misconduct also includes stalking and domestic/dating violence. These behaviors could be initiated by someone known or unknown to the person, including someone with whom they are in a relationship.

© 2017 KGW-TV