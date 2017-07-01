12-year-old Portland girl missing since Friday

Mary Coit (Photo: Portland police)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a 12-year-old Portland girl who hasn’t been seen since Friday afternoon.

Mary Elizabeth Coit was last seen between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the apartment complex she lives at, according to Portland police. The apartment is in the area of Southeast 158th Avenue and Stark Street.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

Mary was described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a hot pink T-shirt, blue denim shorts, sandals, and her hair was in a bun.

Mary was supposed to be watching her younger sibling but was reportedly upset about having to babysit, police said.

Police searched for Mary Friday evening but couldn’t find her. She is new to the area and may not be familiar with the neighborhood.

Anyone who sees Mary should call 911. Anyone with non-emergency information regarding Mary’s whereabouts should contact Detective Lori Fonken at 503-823-1081.

© 2017 KGW-TV