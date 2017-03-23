KGW
1 person hospitalized after crash in Beaverton

Nate Hanson , KGW 6:39 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

BEAVERTON, Ore. – One person was extricated and taken to a hospital after a crash in Beaverton Thursday evening.

The two-car crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Cedar Hills Boulevard, near the Highway 26 on-ramp.

One person was taken to Oregon Health & Science University after they were extricated.

