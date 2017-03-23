Firefighters help extricate a person who was injured in a crash on Ceder Hills Boulevard (Photo: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – One person was extricated and taken to a hospital after a crash in Beaverton Thursday evening.

The two-car crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Cedar Hills Boulevard, near the Highway 26 on-ramp.

One person was taken to Oregon Health & Science University after they were extricated.

Firefighter paramedics are on scene of two car collision on Cedar Hills near Sunset HW. One patient was extricated and transported to OHSU.

