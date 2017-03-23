BEAVERTON, Ore. – One person was extricated and taken to a hospital after a crash in Beaverton Thursday evening.
The two-car crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Cedar Hills Boulevard, near the Highway 26 on-ramp.
One person was taken to Oregon Health & Science University after they were extricated.
Firefighter paramedics are on scene of two car collision on Cedar Hills near Sunset HW. One patient was extricated and transported to OHSU. pic.twitter.com/MEuD3Hbkhl— TVF&R (@TVFR) March 24, 2017
