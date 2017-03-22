KGW
1 dead in Hwy 30 crash near Sauvie Island bridge

KGW 11:00 AM. PDT March 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person has died and three have been taken to the hospital after separate collisions on U.S. 30 east of the Sauvie Island bridge.

The Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau reported the collisions via Twitter about about 10:20 a.m.

Because of their proximity, they were being handled by emergency crews as one incident. At least one of them involved a person pinned in a vehicle.

The highway is closed in both directions. A possible detour is Skyline Boulevard between Cornell and Cornelius Pass roads.

