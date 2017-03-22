1 dead in Hwy 30 crash near Sauvie Island bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. -- One person has died and three have been taken to the hospital after separate collisions on U.S. 30 east of the Sauvie Island bridge.
The Portland Fire & Rescue Bureau reported the collisions via Twitter about about 10:20 a.m.
Because of their proximity, they were being handled by emergency crews as one incident. At least one of them involved a person pinned in a vehicle.
The highway is closed in both directions. A possible detour is Skyline Boulevard between Cornell and Cornelius Pass roads.
Hwy 30 Pin-in: @ORStatePolice investigating. 3 patients transported, 1 fatality. Further media inquiries to- osppio@state.or.us— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 22, 2017
Hwy 30 Pin-in: Two separate pin-in next to each other. Incident Commander managing as one large scene. Multiple patients transported. #alert— Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) March 22, 2017
