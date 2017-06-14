Saudi consulate posted bail for suspect

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Supplies running low for eclipse gatherings
-
Portland Marathon in jeopardy, denied permit
-
Oregon signs rear-facing car seat law
-
Saudi consulate paid for bail in deadly hit & run
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Top Stories: 11pm 6-12-17
-
Man found shot to death in NE Portland home
-
Rep. Steve Scalise shot
-
Full clip: Sen. Wyden questions Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Comey firing
-
Hazmat scare in Oregon City
More Stories
-
Oregon ranks worst in US for mental health, study saysJun 14, 2017, 7:13 p.m.
-
Wash. couple warns about 'quiet title' lawsuits…Jun 14, 2017, 8:42 p.m.
-
Running miles to lose weight? You're wasting your timeJun 14, 2017, 3:17 p.m.