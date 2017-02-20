"Not my President" protest expected today

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing 2-year-old found safe near home
-
ICE agents arrest Woodburn man
-
Study ranks Portland as 12th clogged city
-
21 People Fired After Day Without Immigrants
-
The Investigators: Jailed over a public auction
-
Former NFL player arrested again for burlary
-
Sky 8 video: Missing 2-year-old boy River found
-
Japanese-Americans worry about politics today
-
Two dogs bite guide dog
-
People in Salem hold pro-immigrant rally
More Stories
-
Study ranks Portland as 12th most congested commute in U.S.Feb 20, 2017, 5:31 a.m.
-
'Not My Presidents Day' rallies planned in Portland,…Feb 20, 2017, 7:06 a.m.
-
Japanese-Americans say 'internment camp' politics…Feb 19, 2017, 7:15 p.m.