Left lane campers target of extra WSP emphasis this week

(Credit: Washington State Patrol)

If you think the left lane on Washington highways is the fast lane, you’re wrong. And you face a $136 ticket if you violate the law.

“There is no fast lane in Washington. It’s a passing lane,” Washington State Patrol Trooper Brooke Bova said.

“Nobody in Washington follows the left lane restrictions,” Bova said.

Washington state is one of 10 U.S. states to restrict travel in a freeway’s left lane only to passing vehicles.

This week WSP is ramping up enforcement of the law with an extra emphasis from troopers.

Bova said keeping the left lane clear can end up speeding up traffic flow.

“It takes so much longer if we have to fight people on the left to move right just to get to a collision,” Bova said.

WSP says it pulled over 16,453 left lane violators in 2016.

In addition to the enforcement emphasis, WSP put together a new online public service announcement for "Left Lane Campers."

© 2017 KING-TV