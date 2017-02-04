Lawmakers and tenants grapple with the housing crisis at Sunday renters' forum

A renter presents a list of proposals at a northeast Portland forum attended by Oregon legislators Sunday evening.

Tenants spoke and Oregon legislators listened at a forum Saturday evening in northeast Portland.

About 150 people, mostly renters, gathered at Highland Christian Center to air their frustrations about no-cause evictions and other issues to Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and more than 20 representatives, mostly Democrats, from Oregon's legislature.

Legislators in turn shared in turn their plans to address the statewide housing crisis during the 2017 legislative session.

No-caise evictions, the target of a housing policy action last week by the Portland City Council, topped the grievance lists of many attending renters.

The statewide coalition Stable Homes for Oregon Families, the Community Alliance of Tenants, Urban League of Portland, and Rep. Alissa Keny-Guyer sponsored the event.

(© 2017 KGW)