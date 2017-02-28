PORTLAND, Ore – A home in Northeast Portland caught fire overnight, the flames so dangerous firefighters had to get off the roof and evacuate the building.

Portland Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 33rd Avenue and Marine Drive, about 11:30 p.m. Monday. On scene, they say, the fire was fast-moving and it quickly escalated.

A man inside the home was able to safely escape. He was evaluated for smoke inhalation. He did not need to go to the hospital. He was the only one inside the house.

A spokesperson for PF&R says one firefighter had minor injuries but was able to stay on scene.

Portland Fire and Rescue says while they were fighting the fire, it quickly became a dangerous situation.

Firefighters on the roof of the second story and in the home, had to evacuate. Crews conducted a roll call to make sure everyone was safe. They were able to fight the fire from the outside of the home, and eventually go back inside the house.

It took almost an hour to put out the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

