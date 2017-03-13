Landside shuts Amtrak between Kelso and Vancouver

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

KELSO, Wash. - A landslide disrupted Amtrak services between Vancouver, Wash., and Kelso, Wash., Monday night, and trains will not resume until Wednesday.

BNSF Railway, which own the tracks, placed a 48-hour moratorium on the affected section of track as of 9 p.m. Monday night, according to an Amtrak report.

Amtrak is working to secure alternate transportation for the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight service.

Interstate 5 was not impacted by the slide, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Normal rail operations continue south of Portland to Eugene, Ore.

© 2017 KGW-TV