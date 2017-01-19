KGW
KGW's Laural Porter reports from DC for the Trump inauguration

January 19, 2017

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- With history being made in the nation's capital this week for the inauguration of the 45th President of the United States, KGW has a crew on the scene.

Led by Laural Porter, a KGW news anchor and the host of the station's weekly "Straight Talk" public-affairs program, the KGW team is talking with Oregonians in the city and covering the inauguration and the related events.

Porter sat down with Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley for an extended interview that covered numerous topics. Watch the interview here.

Earlier, the KGW crew met with some Oregonians in town for the event. Watch here.

Here's a close-up look at some of the preparations for the inaugural parade.

