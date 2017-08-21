KGW
KGW Reporter Video Notebook: ECLIPSE DAY

KGW 8:07 AM. PDT August 21, 2017

Eclipse mania has taken over much of Oregon and our reporters are stationed throughout the state to give you insight about how each community is reacting to the once-in-a-lifetime event.

The Oregon Coast

KGW's Rachael Rafanelli started here day on the coast in Lincoln City.

And our photojournalist also in Lincoln City had a view of the fog rolling in. They have been based at the Chinook Winds Casino for the weekend.

 

Salem

Tracy Barry has this look at eclipse fashion-wear from the OMSI gathering in Salem.


Joe Donlon is one of several KGW staffers at the fairgrounds in Salem, helping anchor our team coverage from there.


 

In the sky!

Maggie Vespa is catching a ride on a special Alaska Airlines flight that will fly over the Pacific Ocean and then turn around and come back with the eclipse. She is one of the few media representatives on the flight and will have reports throughout the day.

She started the day at the airport with some fun there.


Eclipse weekend preparations from around the state

 

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

