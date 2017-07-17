KGW file video: Harvey's Comedy Club, 1992

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harvey's comedy club closing
-
Double homicide in Vancouver
-
Bakery manager injured in hit-and-run crash
-
Good samaritans save little boy's life
-
Woodland Park Zoo gorilla undergoes surgery
-
Aurora Borealis could be in view Sunday night in northern Oregon
-
Man accused of Muslim hate crime in court
-
Major quake would destroy Burnside Bridge
-
Truck overturns, spilling slime eels on highway
-
Documents: Vancouver double stabbing was 'unprovoked'
More Stories
-
Vancouver double-homicide suspect told police he…Jul 16, 2017, 8:47 a.m.
-
Portland woman dies from hit-and-run injuries;…Jun 22, 2017, 5:30 p.m.
-
Driver cited after crash into railroad trestle near…Jul 17, 2017, 1:07 p.m.