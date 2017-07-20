KGW
Oregon woman sues Safeway after son's death in parking lot

Associated Press , KGW 2:46 PM. PDT July 20, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman whose 7-year-old son was struck and killed in a supermarket parking lot seeks $1.5 million in a federal lawsuit against Safeway.

Jenna Wheeler of Junction City alleges negligence on the part of the supermarket chain, saying it should have known the configuration of its parking lot in Junction City was dangerous.

The boy, Chance Clark, died July 18, 2015. The suit was filed last week in U.S. District Court in Eugene.

Safeway spokeswoman Jill McGinnis declined comment.

The Register-Guard reports the driver whose pickup hit the boy was not charged in the accident and is not named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

