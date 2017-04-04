Colorado deputies hilariously troll sign warning of speed trap

Jefferson County Deputies pose behind a community sign warning of, well, deputies hiding behind the sign. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, COLO - The sign in Jefferson County, Colorado, was just looking out for drivers along Highway 126.

And when motorcycle deputies saw it, they knew what had to be done.

The Buffalo Creek community sign always says something - whether it is promoting a spaghetti dinner or, in this case, traffic safety.

The sign warned, "Seriously Slow Down! Cops Hide Behind This Sign."

It was too good - so a group of three Jefferson County motorcycle deputies decided to hide not-so-stealthily behind the sign, radar guns poised and ready.

Jefferson County Deputies pose behind a community sign warning of, well, deputies hiding behind the sign. (Photo: Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)

Mark Techmeyer, a spokesperson for the department, says they all got a chuckle out of it - and hey, if the sign is warning speeders to slow down, it's fine by them!

Thanks for the laugh!

© 2017 KUSA-TV