Is this your missing Santa photo?

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Santa Claus has come and gone, but a Portland store is trying to help one family's Christmas memories live on.

Employees at Fuego, inside Pioneer Place, found a packet of family Santa photos that a customer accidently left behind the week of Christmas.

Owner Yvette Yamauchi says they tried to track down the family in the mall, but had no luck. So now they're turning to the public for help.

If you're the proud parents of these two adorable kids -- or know who is -- you can contact the store at 503-241-2581 to get the photos back. Yamauchi says if you can't pick up the packet, she's happy to mail them to you.