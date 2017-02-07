$20M lawsuit filed against Amerities plant in The Dalles

The Amerities West plant in The Dalles (Photo: Gene Cotton)

THE DALLES, Ore. – A $20 million class-action lawsuit has been filed against The Dalles railroad tie-treatment plant Amerities in response to toxic odors released from creosote.

Amerities and the community’s complaints about the odors have been the subject of multiple KGW investigations. The Department of Environmental Quality is currently monitoring the amount of the toxic chemical naphthalene released into the air by the plant, but so far the state agency has yet to curb the amount of toxics the plant can legally emit.

The lawsuit was filed by two long-time residents of The Dalles on August 8. The residents, Carmen Kontour-Gonquist and Janine Connors, allege the odors invade their properties and cause damage through nuisance, trespass, negligence and gross negligence.

"People in The Dalles have been working very hard on their own to find a way to get Amerities to do the right thing and have run into dead end after dead end after dead end for many years," said lawyer Nick Kahl, who is representing the plaintiffs. "This is the end result of Amerities not taking seriously the harms to these people."

Carmen Kontour-Gonquist Et v Amerities West (002)

Amerities is accused of failing to build, operate, repair and maintain its facility properly, creating conditions that significantly impact people who live near the plant.

In addition, the suit alleges the odors are so problematic that residents can’t enjoy spending time outside, are woken up in the middle of the night by the smell and their property values have diminished.

Kontour-Gonquist and Connors seek to represent “all owner-occupants and renters of residential property residing within one and one-half miles of the facility’s boundary.”

The plaintiffs estimate that encompasses hundreds, if not thousands, of residents.

The lawsuit is seeking $20 million in compensation and asks for Amerities to fix the facility so the odors are contained.

"We hope that Amerities will take these allegations seriously and answer them in a timely manner and try to make amends for what they’ve done," Kahl said.

Meanwhile, the DEQ is soliciting “odor complaints” from residents. It has collected hundreds of complaints since 2009. In April 2016, the DEQ asked Amerities to try different ways to reduce odors but the complaints have not subsided.

Amerities treats between 3,000 and 4,500 wooden railroad ties a day using the coal-tar byproduct creosote. Creosote contains multiple toxic chemicals, some of which are known carcinogens.

The levels of naphthalene detected near the plant during recent DEQ monitoring was higher than levels health officials say are safe to breathe long-term.

Naphthalene, a probable carcinogen, is associated with lung cancer, tumors, skin lesions and anemia, among other health problems.

Published August 11, 2016

(© 2017 KGW)