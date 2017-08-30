KGW
Interactive: Texas flood map shows Harvey's devastation

KGW 3:43 PM. PDT August 30, 2017

Satellite images are giving us a new, larger view of the devastating Texas floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Airbus Defence and Space acquired the images to assess the damage and help rescuers get aid to those who need it.

The map shows roughly 26,000 square miles between Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas. The map on the left side of the slider shows the area before Harvey hit. The map on the right was taken on Aug. 28.

