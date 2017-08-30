Interactive: Texas flood map shows Harvey's devastation

(Photo: Airbus Defence and Space, KGW)

Satellite images are giving us a new, larger view of the devastating Texas floods caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Airbus Defence and Space acquired the images to assess the damage and help rescuers get aid to those who need it.

The map shows roughly 26,000 square miles between Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas. The map on the left side of the slider shows the area before Harvey hit. The map on the right was taken on Aug. 28.

Viewing on the app? Tap here.

© 2017 KGW-TV