Intel to invest $7 billion, create 3,000 jobs in Arizona factory

12 News and KGW Staff , KPNX 11:44 AM. PST February 08, 2017

Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel Corporation, met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office Wednesday.

The company announced it will invest $7 billion in an Arizona factory which they say would employ up to 3,000 people at its peak, according to CNBC.

Krzanich told CNBC the three to four year investment would complete a plant previously left vacant and the chips made there would be "the most powerful computer chips on the planet."

In Oregon, Intel announced layoffs at its facilities in Hillsboro and Aloha back in April of 2016. 784 people lost their jobs.

