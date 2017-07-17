IHOP offering 59-cent pancakes for 59th anniversary on Tuesday

ELGIN, IL - JULY 16: Signs mark the locations of neighboring IHOP and Applebee's restaurants July 16, 2007 in Elgin, Illinois. IHOP has agreed to purchase the Applebee's restaurant chain for about $2 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

Are you ready to enjoy some cheap pancakes!

Well, Tuesday, July 18, is your lucky day.

IHOP will be offering 59-cent pancakes in celebration of the company's 59th anniversary.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to IHOP's website.

Sounds too good to be true right. You're probably wondering, what's the caveat?

Every customer is limited to just one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is only valid at participating locations.

