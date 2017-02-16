Idaho police: Joey the indoor pet squirrel stops burglary

Squirrel - Generic Image (Photo: Custom)

MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) - Police in southwest Idaho say an indoor pet, a squirrel named Joey, has thwarted a burglary attempt.



The Meridian Police Department says a juvenile entered a home last week and told police after later being arrested that a squirrel attacked him when he tried to break into a gun safe.



Meridian Police Officer Ashley Turner says the juvenile received scratch marks on his arm but no bites. The teen is believed to have entered three or four unlocked homes in the area. The juvenile's name hasn't been released.



Joey's owner, Adam Pearl, says no one can believe he has a squirrel that guards his house.



Joey has a nest in a kitchen cabinet.



For his vigilance, Pearl gave his pet a reward: Whoppers, Joey's favorite candy.

