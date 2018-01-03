VANCOUVER, Wa. – Dakota Wright stopped to help others hurt in a chain-reaction car crash in Vancouver late afternoon on New Year’s Day.

The 4:30 p.m. crash was in the eastbound lanes of SR-500 involved a Jeep crashing into the back of car, creating a chain-reaction wreck that flipped the Jeep, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision, which closed the highway for a time, remains under investigation.

Wright is 22 years old, he lives in Vancouver, and his car was hit in the crash. He grabbed first aid kit and jumped out to offer his help.

“I was the only one to pull out a first-aid kit,” he said. “More people were just standing there watching or pulling out their phones than pulling out first aid kits.”

Wright says he passed out gauze, ice packs, and bandages, and also directed traffic until police arrived.

Among those he helped was 4-year-old boy who had to go to the hospital.

"I can't wait to see that little boy," he said. "I've been in contact with his father. I can't wait to see that little boy, I'm so glad no one died. I thank God, I came home and I prayed. I thank God no one died.”

Wright urges other to engage themselves when the moment arrives.

“If you want something done in society, contribute, don't bash on it. Be a part of the solution,” he said.

