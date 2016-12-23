How KGW viewers gave back this holiday season

Getty Images.

You all are generous!

After we shared a story about a Vancouver shopper who bought a pregnant woman’s groceries, we asked KGW viewers how they spread holiday cheer this season.

We received dozens of messages about generous donations of money, toys and more. Here are just some of the ways you gave back. Happy holidays, everyone.

Today my mother, my son and I delivered 100 goodie bags filled with hats, gloves, socks and treats to the homeless in downtown Portland. We did this in memory of my youngest brother who passed away last June. We hope to do this again for Valentine’s Day! – Keely Jacobson

For the third year in a row, I get a lot of my friends to donate Christmas treats on Christmas Eve that I then distribute to four local nursing homes for the residents and the staff to enjoy since they can't be with their families. – Brenda Willis

Every year my children and I bake hundreds of cookies, seven kinds this year, and make cookie baskets for our neighbors and friends. – SweetSinner

My ex-husband's second wife will be alone for Christmas as he has another girlfriend, so my husband and I have invited her to join us for Christmas dinner so she can celebrate with our children and grandchildren. – Ella Paul

I gave a pair of brand-new roller blades to a family who didn’t have anything to give their grandkids that moved in with them unexpectedly. I'm glad I was able to help even though it wasn’t much. – Creole Adams

Bought a family w/ 5 kids and 3 adults $800 worth of gifts, donated Hans to Nancy Devereux Center for Christmas, and helped donate for Thanksgiving. Put few homeless in motel rooms. Bought a bus ticket for a homeless man who came for work & got dumped here to go back home to Ohio. – Cheryl Lemmer

I was in the drive-thru at McDonalds at lunch time paid for the meal of the person driving behind me. Not much but I hope they enjoyed their meal a little more today. – Laura Poteet

I was able to help a neighbor in need by going crazy at the Dollar Tree to make sure her kids have overflowing stockings! – Courtney Chase

I filled a laundry basket with toothpaste, shampoo, laundry, detergent, deodorant and much more for my coworker. Just a way to save her some money. – Cardenas Karla

My 8-year-old son brought hot chocolate to the gas station attendant who was very cold and alone. – Jessica Fenton

I bought and donated a variety of gift cards for people on hard times and I bought hats, scarves, and gloves for the homeless. – Megan Altorfer

Join the conversation on Facebook