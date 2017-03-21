KGW
Seattle woman, 27, last seen in Hood River, has been missing since Thursday

KGW 10:49 AM. PDT March 21, 2017

HOOD RIVER, Ore. -- A 27-year-old woman from Seattle, who was last seen in Hood River, has been missing since last Thursday morning.

Holly Kristen Lester was last seen near the Port of Hood River. Police say she was distraught at the time she went missing and that she has a history of depression.

According to police, Lester spent the past several months hitch-hiking and may be attempting to travel to Seattle. Her sister, Ashley Whitfield, told KGW that Lester "has recently been traveling the country with her boyfriend Jeff Black."

Lester is 5-foot-6 and has curly brown hair and a nose piercing. When she was last seen, she was wearing blue glasses, a black Carhartt jacket, a black long-sleeved dress, black pants and oversized boots.

If you see Lester, please call the Hood River Police Department at 541-387-5256.

MISSING POSTER: Holly Kristen Lester

