Updated 9:46 AM. PDT
- Grid
- List
- Ncaab
Why we need an Oregon-Gonzaga finalWhy we need an Oregon-Gonzaga final After years of Bruins, Dukes, Huskies, Tar Heels, with the occasional outlier from Villanova thrown in, it’s time for the northwest to grab the national spotlight
- Ncaab
- 3 hours ago
- Politics
Governor Brown fires three members of the Environmental Quality CommissionGovernor Brown fires three members of the Environmental Quality Commission SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has fired three of the five members of the Environmental Quality Commission, who oversee the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, without a warning.
- Politics
- 2 hours ago
- Eastern-Oregon
Oregon airman dies in non-combat Syria incidentOregon airman dies in non-combat Syria incident PORTLAND, Ore. -- An Umatilla, Ore. airman died March 28 in Syria in "a non-combat related incident while deployed in support of combat operations," according to the Department of Defense.
- Eastern-Oregon
- 4 hours ago
- Crime
K-9 unit helps capture Ridgefield burglary suspectsK-9 unit helps capture Ridgefield burglary suspects Three burglary suspects were captured with the help of a K-9 unit in Ridgefield Wednesday night.
- Crime
- 6 hours ago
- Local
6 arrested during Quanice Hayes protest in downtown Portland6 arrested during Quanice Hayes protest in downtown Portland Dozens of people protesting the fatal police shooting of Quanice Hayes blocked streets and rallied in front of the Portland Building Wednesday afternoon.
- Local
- 15 hours ago
- Business
New kind of timber boom could be coming to OregonNew kind of timber boom could be coming to Oregon A new kind of timber boom could be coming to Oregon, and it could bring jobs, millions of dollars, and a new kind of wood product.
- Business
- 16 hours ago
- Ducks
Ducks rose from 'tough time' to Final Four contenderDucks rose from 'tough time' to Final Four contender EUGENE, Ore. -- The Oregon Ducks men's basketball team is a high flying group playing with passion and carrying the pride of the state.
- Ducks
- 18 hours ago
- Animal
Vote to name these adorable Oregon Zoo river otter pupsVote to name these adorable Oregon Zoo river otter pups PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Zoo river otter Tilly's two pups are now 4 weeks old and have started taking their first, tentative steps, zookeepers say.
- Animal
- 9 minutes ago
- News
Family and friends remember 22-year-old Forest Grove man killed by suspected drunk driverFamily and friends remember 22-year-old Forest Grove man killed by suspected drunk driver FOREST GROVE, Ore. -- A man died Saturday after a driver hit him as he walked along the side of a Forest Grove road. Police believe the woman driving was drunk.
- News
- 39 minutes ago
- Vancouver
Man killed in Vancouver house fire was ex-reporter, current Legacy executiveMan killed in Vancouver house fire was ex-reporter, current Legacy executive A man was killed in a Vancouver house fire Tuesday night.
- Vancouver
- 4 hours ago
- Eastern-Oregon
Officials remove cattle carcasses from Oregon reservoirOfficials remove cattle carcasses from Oregon reservoir BOISE, Idaho — Officials have removed a number of cattle carcasses from a popular reservoir just west of the Oregon-Idaho border.
- Eastern-Oregon
- 2 hours ago
- Ducks
Photos: Oregon vs. North Carolina matchupsPhotos: Oregon vs. North Carolina matchups
- Ducks
- 3 hours ago
-
Nation-Now
You know those baby boxes? ‘It's nonsense,' experts say
-
Nation-Now
Starting next year, McDonald's will start using fresh beef for its…
-
Nation-Now
How to live stream the 2017 Final Four
-
Nation-Now
Trump's travel ban could cost $18B in U.S. tourism, analysis shows
-
Nation-Now
Hawaii judge extends halt on Trump travel ban
-
Nation-Now
Jeff Bezos is now the second-richest person in the world
-
News
Report: FBI recovers Rockwell painting taken in 1976
-
National-Politics
Hawaii judge extends order blocking Trump travel ban
-
Nation-Now
A warning, then sudden death from blood clot
-
Nation-Now
House Republicans say they are still negotiating Obamacare repeal
-
Nation-Now
Trump claims immunity from 'Apprentice' contestant's lawsuit
-
Technology
House votes in favor of letting ISPs sell your browsing history
-
Nation-Now
Broadband rules axed by Congress, headed to Trump
-
Nation-Now
'Stand Your Ground'? Oklahoma man kills 3 home burglars; woman who aided…
-
Nation-Now
The age of hacking brings a return to the physical key
-
Nation-Now
Is health insurance un-American?
-
Sports
Report: Donald Trump could throw Opening Day first pitch at Nationals Park
-
News
Trump spilled beans on grandchild-to-be's gender
-
Nation-Now
Police: 2 Miami officers wounded in 'ambush-style' shooting
-
News
1M pounds of chicken nuggets, fingers recalled over 'metal objects'
-
Local
3 mins ago 1:19 p.m.
ICE arrests 84 people during 3-day sweep of Pacific Northwest
-
Airman from Umatilla dies in Syria
-
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal Forest Grove hit-and-run
-
Home robbery caught on camera in Everett, Wash.
-
Suspects arrested in Ridgefield home invasion
-
Animal
9 mins ago 1:13 p.m.
Vote to name these adorable Oregon Zoo river otter pups
-
Man and child found dead in Longview apartment
-
-
KGW Noon forecast 3-30-17
-
News
40 mins ago 12:42 p.m.
Family and friends remember 22-year-old Forest Grove man killed by…
-
Ducks
42 mins ago 12:40 p.m.
Photos: Ducks vs. Tar Heels, Final Four matchups
-
Top Stories: Noon 3-30-17
-
Driving into the snow
-
Vancouver
2 hour ago 11:42 a.m.
Man killed in Vancouver house fire was ex-reporter, current Legacy executive
-
Washington
4 mins ago 1:18 p.m.
'Tragic day for the city of Longview' as man, boy found dead
-
Eastern-Oregon
2 hour ago 11:14 a.m.
Officials remove cattle carcasses from Oregon reservoir
-
Politics
2 hour ago 10:57 a.m.
Governor Brown fires three members of the Environmental Quality Commission
-
Ducks
3 hour ago 10:09 a.m.
Final Four Preview: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 1 North Carolina
-
Photos: Oregon vs. North Carolina matchups
-
Eastern-Oregon
4 hour ago 9:13 a.m.
Oregon airman dies in non-combat Syria incident
-
Ncaab
5 hour ago 8:46 a.m.
Final Four Preview: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 7 South Carolina
-
Crime
5 hour ago 8:33 a.m.
Police catch alleged burglars who confronted Ridgefield homeowner
-
Crime
5 hour ago 8:15 a.m.
'I'm not Muslim; I just grow a beard,' Troutdale hate crime victim says
-
Donlon: Road to Final Four starts at PDX
-
Ncaab
4 hour ago 9:46 a.m.
Why we need an Oregon-Gonzaga final
-
Pizzicato holds grand re-opening on NW 23rd
-
Civil War rivals duel on Twitter
-
'Eater' blog best sports bars to watch the Final Four
-
News
6 hour ago 7:33 a.m.
Church bus crash near Garner State Park kills 13
-
Nation-Now
5 hour ago 8:05 a.m.
Starting next year, McDonald's will start using fresh beef for its…
-
Crime
6 hour ago 7:03 a.m.
K-9 unit helps capture Ridgefield burglary suspects
-
TV Highway Crash Blocking Traffic
-
Health
7 hour ago 6:39 a.m.
FDA approves 1st drug for aggressive multiple sclerosis
-
FDA approves multiple sclerosis drug
-
Top Stories Sunrise: 3-30-17
-
Study: Pedestrian Deaths on the Rise