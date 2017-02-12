Hillsboro man burns hands, loses Corvettes in house fire

Hillsboro Fire puts out a costly house and car fire Sunday night

HILLSBORO, Ore. - A Hillsboro man suffered severe burns on his hands, lost two Corvettes and an SUV, and was displaced along with his family by a Sunday evening fire at his home on N.E. Autumnwood Terrace.

Hillsboro Fire and Rescue reported that the one-alarm fire broke out about 9:30 pm as the homeowner was working on the fuel system of a car in his enclosed garage.

The fire spread from the garage into two bedrooms above. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire extending up the two-story home and into the attic. It took more than 20 firefighters 21 minutes to bring the flames under control.

The homeowner told investigators he attempted to fight the fire and suffered significant burns to his hands. He was transported to Emanuel Hospital Burn Center.

At least two other members of the man's family were at home at the time and escaped unharmed. The American Red Cross reported that four adults were displaced by the blaze.

The damage estimate is placed at $125,000. The losses include two Corvette sports cars and an SUV.

Hillsboro Fire recommends plenty of fresh air when working on the fuel system of a car, other vehicles, or motor-driven tools. Fuel vapors in an enclosed area can be ignited by light switches, water heaters and furnace pilot lights.

Additionally, if a fire breaks out in your home, get everyone out as quickly as possible and call 9-1-1 from outside the home, they said.

