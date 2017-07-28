"Help please. I have a boa constrictor stuck to my face!"

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio - Authorities say firefighters rescued a Sheffield Lake woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

The 45-year-old woman called 911 Thursday to ask for help. In the call, the woman tells dispatch she rescued a pair of boa constrictors Wednesday and one of them attached itself to her face. She tells dispatch she's unable to unlatch the snake's jaw.

Firefighters found the woman lying in her E. Lake Road driveway with the snake wrapped around her neck, biting her. A firefighter used a pocket knife to cut off the snake's head.

The woman was taken to a hospital for apparent non-life threatening injuries. The woman told dispatch she has 11 snakes, including nine ball pythons and the boa constrictors.

