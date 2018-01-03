Betina Gozo (photo: trainwithbetina.com)

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Wednesday night at 7 p.m., I'll be working out with fitness expert Betina Gozo!

Betina is a Nike Master Trainer and just recently announced her new “Train With Betina” fitness classes. We are heading to StrengthFarm Performance in southeast Portland to try her class.

ONLINE: Train With Betina website

She is the current winner of the Women’s Health Next Fitness Star nationwide search.

Betina says she likes to “incorporate different modalities of strength and conditioning through explosive, mobility and stability movements.”

Be on the lookout for Gozo on the upcoming March/April 2018 issue of Women’s Health magazine.

StrengthFarm Performance is located at 1720 SE Haig in Portland.

