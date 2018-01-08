File photo of an electrocardiography exitus illustration in dark screen background. (Thinkstock) (Photo: prill, Achim Prill)

What is killing Oregonians? Here are the leading causes of death

Age, genetics and sex are all factors in the top causes of death in Oregon, but state officials say lifestyle choices play a decisive role in a person's likelihood of dying from these diseases and conditions.

Dr. Katrina Hedberg, the state epidemiologist and state health officer, said Oregonians should focus on things in their control, such as regularly exercising, eating well, limiting alcohol consumption and not smoking or using illicit drugs.

"Bottom line: People are living longer, and we want to make sure they're living healthier," Hedberg said.

The top causes of death in Oregon are compiled from death certificates filed in the Oregon Vital Records office, known as the Center for Health Statistics.Hedberg said the latest data available is from 2016, as officials only have preliminary data for 2017.

"We spend a lot of time talking about prevention and how we can live healthier lives," Hedberg said. "Most of these causes of death are genetic, but our focus is what is contributing to these diseases."

1. Cancer

Lung cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer are among the most common types of cancer-related deaths in Oregon.

Hedberg said she encourages people to schedule regular health screenings, as they can find precancerous lesions that can be treated before they become cancerous.

In 2014, roughly 19,865 cancer cases were reported in Oregon, according to the CDC.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 8,076

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 198.1

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 213.0

2. Heart disease

Heart disease-related deaths often are results of tobacco use and high cholesterol. Hedberg said obesity, poor diet and lack of physical activity are behaviors that contribute to heart disease.

Heart disease can be genetic, but Hedberg said lifestyle behavior is a major factor.

"We can't change our genes, but we can change our behavior," Hedberg said.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 6,972

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 171.0

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 229.7

3. Unintentional injury

The most common factors contributing to unintentional injury-related deaths are motor vehicle crashes and drug overdose deaths.

Oregon ranks among the states with the best transportation safety laws, but fatal auto crashes are on the rise. In 2016, 495 people died on Oregon's roads, a 58 percent increase from the 313 deaths in 2013.

Roughly 779 people died from overdoses between 2014 and 2016. That's significantly more than between 1999 and 2001 when 257 people died, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

"Driving under the influence of drugs or even distracted driving by texting while driving are both big problems that contribute to these deaths," Hedberg said.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 2,108

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 51.7

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 40.8

4. Chronic lower respiratory heart disease

These types of diseases include chronic bronchitis and emphysema and are typically related to smoking. While Hedberg said smoking tobacco is the main cause of these diseases, smoking marijuana is still dangerous to lung health.

"Inhaling any particulate matter is not good for you," Hedberg said. "Lung disease is caused by particulate matter lodging in the lungs."

Hedberg said tobacco use typically leads to these diseases because cigarettes often carry more carcinogens than other types of smoking products.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 2,081

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 51.1

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 53.3

5. Stroke

Many of the risk factors for stroke are similar to heart disease. Poor diet, lack of physical activity and high blood pressure all contribute to strokes. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC.

Hedberg said preventative care can help reduce the risk of stroke, including changing any unhealthy behaviors and taking a baby aspirin at the first sign of stroke and calling 911. Roughly 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke each year.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 1,944

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 47.7

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 84.3

6: Alzheimer's disease

Hedberg said the climbing number of Alzheimer's-related deaths may be explained by people living longer. The brain disease is the fifth leading cause of death among people ages 65 years and older in the United States, according to the CDC.

Death rates from Alzheimer's disease increased 55 percent between 1999 and 2014, according to the CDC.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 1,786

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 43.8

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 22.3

7. Diabetes

The rise in diabetes deaths directly parallels the obesity epidemic, Hedberg said. Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the body from creating insulin or doesn't produce it as well as it should, according to the CDC.

Roughly 30.3 million adults in the United States have diabetes, according to the CDC. It is the seventh leading cause of the death in the nation. The number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has tripled in the past 20 years.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 1,240

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 30.4

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 25.9

8. Alcohol-related

Chronic alcohol use can lead to chronic liver disease, fatal injuries from impaired driving and alcohol poisoning. Hedberg said chronic alcohol use also can cause brain disease.

Alcohol consumption led to roughly 88,000 deaths each year in the United States between 2006 and 2010, according to the CDC.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 829

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 20.3

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 11.9

9. Suicide

Suicide is one of the leading causes of premature death in Oregon. Suicide rates in Oregon have been consistently higher than the United States' average for the past 30 years, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Eighty percent of firearm deaths in Oregon are from suicide, Hedberg said.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 771

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 18.9

Deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 16.8

10. High blood pressure

High blood pressure refers to when the pressure of blood in blood vessels is higher than it should be, according to the CDC. Hedberg said high blood pressure is associated with obesity and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Roughly one in three adults in the United States has high blood pressure, and only 54 percent of those have it under control.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 557

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 13.7

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 7.9

11. Firearms

Firearm deaths refer to suicide by gun, unintentional shooting and homicide. Roughly 80 percent of firearm deaths are from suicide, according to the Oregon Health Authority. From 2010 to 2014, 2,280 Oregon residents died from firearm injuries. That's roughly an average of 456 people each year.

Hedberg said Senate Bill 719, which allows a court to issue an "extreme risk protection order" and remove firearms from people who are considered at risk of committing suicide or hurting another person, could help curb the number of firearm deaths.

Total deaths in Oregon in 2016: 510

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 2016: 12.5

Total deaths per 100,000 people in Oregon in 1997: 13.3

Information provided by the Oregon Health Authority and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

American Medical Association's tips for healthy lifestyle

1. Avoid sugary drinks

2. Know your risk for type 2 diabetes

3. Exercise regularly

4. Avoid processed food and added sodium

5. If you drink alcohol, do so in moderation

6. Talk with your doctor about tobacco use and quit

7. Make your home and car smoke-free

8. Manage stress

Email Lauren Hernandez at lehernande@statesmanjournal.com, call 503-399-6743 or follow on Twitter @LaurenPorFavor

© 2018 KGW-TV