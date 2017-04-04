doctor health (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two workers at different Cup & Saucer Café locations in Portland have confirmed cases of Hepatitis A, according to the Multnomah County Health Department.

Anyone who ate or drank at the Cup & Saucer at 8237 N. Denver Ave. between March 22 and March 29 should contact their doctor as soon as possible, health officials say. People who ate or drank there between February 22 and March 21 should also contact their provider if they have any symptoms.

Anyone who ate or drank at the café location at 3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd. on March 22 or March 25 should also contact their health care provider.

No existing cases involve the Cup & Saucer Cafe at 3000 NE Killingsworth St.

The investigation began on March 20 when a case of Hepatitis A was reported to the health department. The restaurant worker stayed home from work and officials vaccinated the restaurant staff. On April 3, a second worker connected to the cafe was diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

According to health officials, Hepatitis A typically causes a temporary illness of fever, tiredness, belly pain, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice (a yellowing of the skin or eyes). It is highly contagious, and people become infected by swallowing the virus, which is present in the feces of an ill person. The virus can spread from person to person by inadequate handwashing after using the toilet or changing diapers, or eating food prepared by an infected person. It can also be passed by sexual contact.

“We consider the risk to be relatively low,” said Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer. “But there are vaccines that can lower the risk of illness if given within two weeks of possible exposure.”

