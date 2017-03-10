Three children, one adult infected with E. coli at Portland preschool

Montessori School of Alameda (Photo: Katherine Cook)

PORTLAND, Ore. – At least four people, including three children, have been infected with E. coli at Montessori preschool of Alameda in Northeast Portland.

Of the four people infected, three were children and one of them has been hospitalized since March 2, according to the Multnomah County Health Department. The fourth person was an adult.

Two of the children and the adult had the O157 strain of E. coli. Lab tests are underway to determine which strain of E. coli the other child is infected with. The bacteria causes diarrhea and can produce a toxin that damages blood vessels, particularly in the kidneys.

“We believe at this point, risk to the general public is low as we have no reported cases outside this location in Multnomah County,’’ said Dr. Paul Lewis, Multnomah County Health Officer. “We are communicating directly with parents at this school because of the serious nature of this disease."

The cause of the outbreak has not been determined. The Health Department is investigating possible sources including any connection to the national recall of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butter. Two children in Clackamas County were infected by the soynut butter, according to state health officials.

More: Two Oregon E. coli cases linked to recalled peanut butter substitute

Most people with O157 strain of E. coli get better within five to seven days but others can have severe or life-threatening infections. Parents with questions about E. coli symptoms should consult their healthcare provider. More information about E. coli can be found here.

“Since serious complications can occur, it is important to seek medical attention when suspected,” said Dr. Lewis.

The Health Department is working with the school to prevent the spread of the illness.

The following email was sent to Montessori of Alameda parents:

MOA Community,



We now have four confirmed cases of E Coli in the Meadow classroom - three children and one teacher. MOA is working closely with Multnomah County Health Department to provide information to our community and to ensure no one else is infected. We will send an email from the Health Department as soon as we receive it. Every classroom at MOA and the Annex uses a bleach solution to sanitize surfaces, multiple times a day, where a bacterium could take hold. Regular hand washing is practiced many times a day in our classrooms and should be at home as well. Children at MOA wash hands when they arrive to school, before and after eating, after playing outdoors, after using the bathroom, and after blowing their nose.



Our school is working closely with health officials. Health officials are urging anyone with E. coli-like symptoms — diarrhea, vomiting or abdominal cramps — to be tested. Health officials need to know of any children who are vomiting or have diarrhea. Please contact Sara McCall, Health Department at 503-988-3406. MOA has free test kits for anyone who does not want to go to their health practitioner to be tested for E Coli. Your children's safety is our top priority. Please contact us with any questions, MOA Admin

© 2017 KGW-TV