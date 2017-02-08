KGW
Oregon woman uses billboard to request kidney donation

Associated Press , KGW 10:49 AM. PST February 08, 2017

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Oregon woman who needs a kidney transplant is trying to reach potential donors through a highway billboard.

The Register-Guard reports that 64-year-old Roxanne Loomis of Eugene has been on the kidney donor list for four and a half years. Less than two weeks have passed since she put up the billboard advertisement and Loomis has received dozens of text messages and phone calls every day.

The billboard along Interstate 5 has a large photo of Loomis in blue scrubs and the words "Need: kidney donor for Eugene RN."

Loomis learned that her kidneys were failing in 2004. She took steps to deal with the disease, but her kidneys were barely functioning by 2014.

About 30 of Loomis' family members, friends, co-workers and neighbors offered to be a donor, but they were all disqualified.

