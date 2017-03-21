Oregon issues first recreational marijuana recall

State officials say BUDS4U in Mapleton, Ore., quickly moved to inform the state and buyers after the state's first recreational marijuana recall. (Facebook screengrab) (Photo: Rollins, Michael)

The Oregon Liquor Control Commission has issued its first recall of recreational marijuana.

The OLCC says samples of Blue Magoo marijuana contained a level of pesticide residue that exceeds the state limit.

The Capital Press reports the marijuana was grown by Emerald Wave Estate and sold at Buds 4 U in Mapleton, a community 45 miles west of Eugene. The OLCC said people who bought the pot should dispose of it or return it to the retailer.

OLCC spokesman Mark Pettinger says the retailer noticed the failed pesticide reading in the state's Cannabis Tracking System on March 10 and immediately notified the agency.

He says the shop sold 82.3 grams of Blue Magoo to 31 customers between March 8 and March 10. Nine pounds remain on "administrative hold."

The recalled pot was grown by Emerald Wave Estate, based in Creswell, Ore., the Capital Press reports.

The affected marijuana should bear a label that includes one of the following OLCC License numbers:

050-1002850B56E

060-100301304FE

and any of the following package numbers:

1A4010300005B05000000772 – product name: Blue Magoo

1A4010300005B05000000769 – product name: Blue Magoo

1A4010300005911000000005 – product name: Blue Magoo

