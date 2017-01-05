New Oregon coalition to fight rising drug prices

painkiller-pills-prescripti (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore.— Some of Oregon’s most influential political, consumer and labor groups are taking a stand against prescription drug costs.

The new coalition, called Oregonians for Affordable Drug Prices, wants state lawmakers to take action.

In a poll, the coalition found 80 percent of Oregonians feel prescription drug prices are too high.

“We are calling on the legislature to make this a top priority this year because Oregonians are very concerned about rising prescription drug costs,” said Jesse Ellis O’Brien, policy director at OSPIRG.

Members of the coalition including include the Oregon Nurses Association, OSPIRG, Basic Rights Oregon, Oregon Education Association, Oregon AFSCME, Cambia Health Solutions, Kaiser Permanente, Moda Health, PacificSource, and Providence Health & Services.

“We all recognize that even though we disagree on many things, we agree on this: Oregonians are paying far too much for prescription drugs,” said Ellis O’Brien. “There’s not enough transparency and not enough accountability and something needs to be done.”

The Oregon state legislature is expected to consider several proposals dealing with rising drug costs and price transparency during the upcoming session.