Gladstone Center for Children and Families (Photo: Google Maps) (Photo: Google Maps)

GLADSTONE, Ore. – Nearly 50 kindergarteners at a Gladstone school were home sick Friday due to a stomach virus, according to a school email.

Gladstone Center for Children and Families principal Carol Kemhus said 48 students stayed home with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea. She said the school is getting a deep clean every day.

Read the full email:

Dear kindergarten families,

I am writing to give you an update on the stomach virus outbreak in the GCCF kindergarten. Today we had 48 children out sick with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea.

Thank you, parents, for keeping your children home when they are sick. With this contagious virus, it's important to keep them home for 48 hours after their symptoms have subsided.

Our staff continues to deep clean the school each day, and we are reinforcing proper hand washing with our students.

Best wishes to those who are ill. We wish our students [and any affected family members] a speedy recovery.

Take care,

Carol Kemhus

Director/Principal

© 2017 KGW-TV