PORTLAND, Ore. -- Spring has sprung and lots of people are starting home improvement projects.

Metro has some new restrictions on what you can and cannot dump at the transfer stations.

Starting this Saturday, it will require all loads of construction or remodeling materials brought to any Metro transfer station be screened for asbestos



If inspectors find any items that could potentially contain the hazardous material, you will have to provide proof that they don't.

And that means you will have to get it tested and show inspectors those test results.

"What we're trying to do is to protect first and foremost the safety of our customers and the public and our workers here at the transfer station," said Matt Tracy with Metro.

Asbestos is a hazardous material that if inhaled can lead to lung disease.

Cameron Taylor owns Rip City Construction and Remodeling. He says it's a good change, but admits the costs of the additional testing will likely be passed down to the homeowners.

"We used to throw everything in the dumpster and they didn't even blink an eye," Taylor said. "Now it's like very thorough, which is good, but it's just more time consuming and more costly for the homeowner and the contractor."

Metro is expanding its list of materials that need to be tested for asbestos. Click here for more information.

