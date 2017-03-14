Man saved from flesh-eating bacteria

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Nine-year-old Gresham girl missing
-
Missing Gresham girl found safe
-
Anarchists patch potholes around city
-
Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit
-
Rain, failing retaining walls could cause landslides
-
Raw video: Bomb squad detonates explosive device in Hillsboro
-
Neighbors against demolition of historic home
-
Former Blazer Cliff Robinson in the hospital
-
Crews search for missing teen in Estacada
More Stories
-
Lawmakers consider changing how Oregon's electoral…Mar 14, 2017, 8:16 p.m.
-
North Clackamas middle school teacher arrested for…Mar 14, 2017, 5:25 p.m.
-
Needles, trash, graffiti surge in downtown PortlandMar 14, 2017, 1:41 p.m.